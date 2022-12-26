ADVERTISEMENT

Mullaperiyar water level touches 141.85 ft

December 26, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in the Mullaperiyar dam continued to rise and was nearing the maximum level of 142 ft. The water level at 4 p.m. on on Monday was 141.85 ft. The tunnel discharge was 625 cusecs and the average inflow was 250 cusecs.

Tamil Nadu issued the second flood warning as the water level crossed 141 ft at 6 a.m. on December 14.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu is trying to keep water level at the maximum storage level for maximum days. “For the past 12 days, the water level in the dam has been above 141 ft. The catchment area of the dam is receiving rainfall and chances are there to open the spillway shutters with a short notice,” said the source.

In Idukki

Meanwhile, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,377.92 ft on Monday which was 72% of the total storage level. The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant on Sunday was 7.35 mu.

