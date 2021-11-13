Mullaperiyar water level rising

Decision to open Cheruthoni shutters put off

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam rose for the second consecutive day on Saturday with Tamil Nadu drawing water at a lower level compared to the inflow into the dam.

The water level was 139.55 ft at 3 p.m. The tunnel discharge was 566 cusecs while the inflow was 4,056 cusecs. Two days back, Tamil Nadu was drawing water at the same level of inflow into the dam. However, the heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu resulted in opening of the shutters of the Vaigai dam, where the water from the Mullaperiyar is stored. Consequently, it reduced the tunnel discharge.

The maximum storage level of the dam is 142 ft and the upper rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission till November 20 is 141 ft.

It was decided not to open the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir on Saturday to regulate the water level following a lull in rainfall from Friday evening. The district administration had on Friday made initial preparations to open the shutters on Saturday evening or Sunday morning in case the rainfall continued.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the rainfall had declined and there was no need to open the shutters in the present situation. The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant continued at the maximum level on Friday.

Mr. Augustine said as per the rule curve for Idukki dam, the red alert level was 2,399.03 ft and the upper rule curve 2,400.03 ft. “However, we will not wait for the water level to reach the upper rule curve level. When the water level reaches the red alert level, the shutters will be opened to regulate the water level,” he said.

“The Dam Monitoring and Research Station is monitoring the rainfall and inflow into the dam. The shutters will be opened depending on current rainfall, level of inflow, and India Meteorological Department forecast,” he said.

The present rule curve for the Idukki dam, which came into effect on Thursday, will continue till November 20. After November 20, the upper rule curve is 2,403 ft, which is the full reservoir level.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir at 3 p.m. on Saturday was 2,392.50 ft which was 94.71% of the total storage. The power generation on Friday was 17.334 mu.