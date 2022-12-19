Mullaperiyar water level inches closer to 142 ft

December 19, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

The water level at Mullaperiyar dam inched closer to the maximum level of 142 ft on Monday. The water level recorded at 1 p.m. on Monday was 141.60 ft. While the tunnel discharge was 250 cusecs, the average inflow was 250 cusecs. The maximum storage level as per the Supreme Court order is 142 ft. Tamil Nadu issued the second flood warning when the water level crossed 141-ft mark on December 14 and the first warning when it touched 140 ft on December 3. Meanwhile, the water level in the Idukki reservoir reached 2,380.18 ft on Monday, which was 74% of the total storage level. The power generation at Moolamattom power plant on Sunday was 5.061 mu.

