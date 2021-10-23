Mullaperiyar: T.N. issues first warning

Tamil Nadu on Saturday issued the first warning to Kerala with the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reaching 136 ft.

The water level rose from 135.50 ft at 7 a.m. to reach 136 ft at 6 p.m. The warning was issued by the Chief Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department. The first alert will be issued when the water level reaches 140 ft.

The water has been rising for the past few days.

While Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2,150 cfs, the inflow was at 3,608 cfs. The maximum storage level is 142 ft.

Meanwhile, the water level receded in the Idukki reservoir from 2,398.20 ft at 7 a.m. to 2,398.16 ft at 6 pm. The gate 3 of the Cheruthoni dam remained open at 40 cm. The generation at the Moolamattom power plant continued to be at the maximum level.

The dam is on orange alert as per the rule curve level announced by the Central Water Commission.