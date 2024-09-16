GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mullaperiyar protection council stages mass fast in Idukki

Another mass fast led by Idukki DCC at Vandiperiyar town on same day. They sought decommissioning of Mullaperiyar dam, water security for Tamil Nadu, and safety for Kerala

Updated - September 16, 2024 07:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Joe Joseph, a private litigant who had approached the Supreme Court over the Mullaperiyar issue, inaugurating the mass fast at Upputhara in Idukki on Sunday.

Dr. Joe Joseph, a private litigant who had approached the Supreme Court over the Mullaperiyar issue, inaugurating the mass fast at Upputhara in Idukki on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mullaperiyar Protection Council staged a mass fast at Upputhara here on Thiruvonam day (Sunday), demanding a permanent solution to the Mullaperiyar dam issue. Dr. Joe Joseph, a private litigant who approached the Supreme Court over the Mullaperiyar case, inaugurated the mass fast.

Mullaperiyar Protection Council chairperson Shaji P. Joseph said the mass fast started at 10 a.m. and concluded at 4 p.m. “A joint meeting named ‘Mission 120’ would be held on October 10, the 129th anniversary of the Mullaperiyar Dam Commission Day.”

Mr. Joseph said that the Central Water Commission has recently agreed to the State’s demand for a comprehensive safety audit of the 129-year-old Mullaperiyar dam. The commission has directed that the audit be completed within 12 months and a report filed. “To speed up the safety audit process and ensure an international-level reputed agency must conduct the study, the council and the Central government must speed up the safety audit process. We will approach Central ministers from Kerala, George Kurian and Suresh Gopi, for the safety audit,” said Mr. Joseph.

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) State animator and Syro Malabar church secretary Sabu Jose, Church of South India (CSI) East Kerala Mahaidavaka treasure Fr. P.C. Mathew Kutty, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasai Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) district president Sunny Paimbillil and Infam Agricultural district patron Fr. Varghese Kulampally, among others, attended the mass fast.

Congress’ mass fast

Meanwhile, the Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) staged a mass fast at Vandiperiyar town on Sunday, demanding the decommissioning of Mullaperiyar dam, water security for Tamil Nadu, and safety for Kerala. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose inaugurated the mass fast protest. “The Supreme Court directed to explore possibilities resolving the issue through discussions outside the court. But the State government failed to use the opportunity,” said Mr. Kuriakose. DCC President C.P. Mathew presided over the meeting. All India Congress Committee (AICC) member E.M. Augusthy and former DCC President Ibrahimkutty Kallar, among others, attended the mass fast.

Published - September 16, 2024 07:11 pm IST

