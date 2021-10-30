Mullaperiyar Dam: Shutters to be raised further

The second, third and fourth shutters which are open will be raised by a further 30 cm for releasing an additional 831 cusecs, Tamil Nadu informed Kerala

The three raised spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam are being raised further today to bring the water level in the reservoir down, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine's office said.

The second, third and fourth shutters which are open will be raised by a further 30 cm for releasing an additional 831 cusecs, Tamil Nadu informed Kerala on October 30 morning.

This will take the total discharge to 1675 cusecs from 844 cusecs.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Augustine had urged Tamil Nadu to draw more water from the reservoir and to increase the discharge through the spillways to bring the water level down.

On October 29, Tamil Nadu had raised, initially two shutters in the morning and then one more, after the water level crossed the upper rule level of 138 feet.

Meanwhile, in Pathanamthitta district, the Kerala State Electricity Board began a ''moderate'' release of water from the Kakki reservoir through the Anathode dam spillway after early morning showers took the storage above the upper rule level. The total spill is 1819 cusecs, a KSEB spokesperson said.

Kerala is expected to receive widespread rainfall till November 1, according to India Meteorological Department forecasts. Twelve districts, including Idukki where Mullaperiyar is situated, are on yellow alert on October 30 and October 31 for isolated heavy rainfall.