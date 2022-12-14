  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Mullaperiyar dam level touches 141 ft, second flood warning issued

December 14, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu assistant engineer on Wednesday issued the second flood warning after the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam touched 141 ft at 6 a.m. The maximum storage level as per the apex court order is 142 ft.

The water level continued to rise in the reservoir and reached 141.35 ft at 7 p.m., officials said. The average inflow to the dam at 4 p.m. was 2,761 cusecs while the tunnel discharge was 511 cusecs. Reduction in tunnel discharge by Tamil Nadu and heavy rain in the dam catchments resulted in the water level being close to the maximum level.

Tamil Nadu issued the first flood warning when the water level reached 140 ft on December 3 evening. Tamil Nadu would issue the final warning if the level touched 142 ft and release water to the Periyar. 

Idukki Collector Sheeba George said there was a possibility of opening the spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam if the water level reached the maximum level or near to it. The departments concerned should take emergency steps as per government directives in the event of release of excess water from the dam, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,381.14 ft on Wednesday. 

