Mullaperiyar dam a water bomb: Mani

IDUKKI

30 November 2021 19:35 IST

Former Electricity Minister and Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani has said the Mullaperiyar dam is a water bomb and a solution to it is possible if the governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala come out for a new dam in its place.

Speaking at an indefinite fast of farmers organised by the High Range Samrakshana Samiti at Nedumkandam on Tuesday, Mr. Mani said he had raised the issue in the Assembly also. The stance of the State Government was also for a new dam at Mullaperiyar, he said adding that if the Tamil Nadu Government showed the will to construct a new dam, the issue would be solved.

“I had gone inside the Mullaperiyar dam many times. There is water leakage and it is hollow. Can a dam constructed using jaggery, surki, and lime last for long,” he asked.

Advertising

Advertising

“Strengthening the dam using cement would have no effect. Will the surki mixture and cement bond together and strengthen the dam? It is a water bomb because the dam is situated at a height,” he said.

He also said the voice of the people should be raised for a new dam at Mullaperiyar.