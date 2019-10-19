Mullapally: UDF will win on strength of its democratic credentials

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18

For Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran, the bye-elections to five assembly constituencies on October 21 is a challenge for the United Democratic Front, which will have to prove that the massive verdict it got in the Lok Sabha election in the State was not a flash in the pan. But he sure that the UDF candidates will win on the strength of its democratic credentials. “The people will weigh the LDF Government for its undemocratic functioning styles whether it is related to political murder cases, varsity examinations, Public Service Commission recruitment or mark gifting”, he says. Excerpts from an interview

The election campaign is in its final lap. How do you assess the prospects of UDF candidates?

As usual, the UDF candidates were slow starters. We have covered a lot of ground since electioneering began. The presence of candidates who are directly connected to the grass roots has helped electioneering gather steam to be more focused. The three Congress candidates, T J Vinod (Ernakulam) P. Mohanraj (Pathanamthitta) and K Mohankumar (Vattiyoorkavu) have held the office of president District Congress Committee of their respective districts. Shanimol Usman( Aroor) is a senior Congress leader in her own rights, making her mark in women empowerment, with a strong presence in Alapuzha district. The Indian Union Muslim League candidate M C Kamarruddeen has held the post of district president of his party in Kasargod. We have chosen the best candidates through a transparent process, after all round discussions. The main advantage for the UDF is its unity of purpose.

How important is the bye-election for the Congress and the UDF? Is the Pala defeat still haunting the coalition?

The bye-elections are crucial for us. Winning and losing will have its impact in the local body elections in 2000 and the Assembly elections in 2001. It is a curtain raiser of sorts. We are confident of a victory because the trend witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections is still vibrant. The significance of the Lok Sabha victory is that the UDF got the support of all sections of the society for its stand on several issues, including Sabrimala.

The Pala bye-election outcome cannot be termed as a political verdict. It has not changed the political winds. The internal fight in the Kerala Congress(M) that went on till election day had a negative impact, leading to a protest vote of sorts. Another section preferred to stay away.

The LDF and the CPI(M) have not learnt a lesson from this. In fact, the situation has gone from bad to worse in the last few months. The recent developments related to varsity mark scandals and PSC recruitment has shattered the credibility of these institutions and the hopes of thousands of youths who yearn for better prospects. The mark gifting case shows the blatant disregard for statutes, rules and norms. Apart from local issues, such state issues also will have an impact.

The NSS’s “Correct distance” has triggered of a debate. Do you feel that social organisations can impact elections?

Social Organisations have an important role to play. It has been so since all the elections the State has witnessed so far. As far as the Congress is concerned, the party has stood by the genuine interests of all social groups, be it forward or backward or dalit communities or minorities. There has been no occasion to dilute this position.

In the case of Sabarimala, the Congress and the UDF has taken a consistent stand favouring protection of faith, traditions and customs. The NSS also took a similar stand. We welcome its shift from “equi-distance towards coalitions to Correction Distance. Leaders of social organisations are opinion makers. We have always paid attention to their views.