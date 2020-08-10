Mulanthuruthy church takeover: Kerala HC seeks response on using assistance of Central forces

State’s plea to extend deadline for implementing order rejected

Slamming the State government for not implementing its directive to take over the Mulanthuruthy church from the Jacobite faction, the Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the Assistant Solicitor General of India on seeking the assistance of the Central forces to implement the directive.

Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque passed the order when a case relating to the takeover of the church came up for hearing.

The court observed that there was a blatant violation of rule of law. The court could understand the predicament of the State officials in view of their engagement in rescue operations in floods as well as in combating COVID-19. In such circumstances, “it is appropriate to seek assistance of the Central forces in taking over the possession of the church,” the court added.

The court had issued the directive to take over the church after rejecting the plea of the State government seeking to extend the deadline for implementing the directive by three months. When the contempt of court petition filed by Fr. Geo George, Orthodox faction vicar, for not complying with the court order came up for hearing, the State government had submitted that due to COVID-19 and flood situation prevailing in Ernakulam district, the district administration was not able to take over the possession of the church. In fact, the District Collector needed the assistance of police for enforcing the directive because takeover would be resisted by the opposing faction. It was in this context that the State had sought three more months to comply with the directions.

The court had made it clear that at any rate, the affairs of the church should not be in the hands of the Jacobite faction vicar. Despite the Supreme Court judgment and directions of the High Court, the petitioners were not in a position to function and discharge their duties .The court could not shut its eyes to such blatant violation of the rule of law, the court noted.

The court posted the case for August 13.