Mukkom cultural festival to be held in December in Kozhikode

A 1001-member reception committee has been formed to host this year’s Mukkom cultural festival at the district panchayat auditorium at Augustianmuzhi. Thiruvambadi MLA Linto George opened the committee formation meeting. According to organisers, the Mathai Chacko Memorial Study and Research Centre is the host of the event that will start in the last week of December. Automobile expo, pet show, and food fests are some of the scheduled programmes.