ADVERTISEMENT

Mukesh urged to resign from MLA post

Published - August 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Gayatri Varsha has demanded that M. Mukesh, MLA, resign from all elected positions to ensure a fair investigation into allegations against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media in Kannur on Tuesday, Ms. Varsha said any accused person, regardless of their position, should resign from their respective positions to avoid influencing the investigation.

“I don’t know the technicalities of asking Mukesh to step down,” Ms. Varsha said, adding that a decision should be taken considering the legal implications.

Reflecting on a past incident, she revealed that she had previously informed the police about misconduct on film sets, but her complaint was allegedly downplayed by senior officers who sided with prominent figures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Varsha also suggested the need for a woman to be considered for the post of general secretary of Amma, the actors’ association. However, she stressed that the position should not be a mere formality but one with real power to effect change.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US