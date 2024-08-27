Mukesh urged to resign from MLA post

Actor Gayatri Varsha has demanded that M. Mukesh, MLA, resign from all elected positions to ensure a fair investigation into allegations against him.

Speaking to the media in Kannur on Tuesday, Ms. Varsha said any accused person, regardless of their position, should resign from their respective positions to avoid influencing the investigation.

“I don’t know the technicalities of asking Mukesh to step down,” Ms. Varsha said, adding that a decision should be taken considering the legal implications.

Reflecting on a past incident, she revealed that she had previously informed the police about misconduct on film sets, but her complaint was allegedly downplayed by senior officers who sided with prominent figures.

Ms. Varsha also suggested the need for a woman to be considered for the post of general secretary of Amma, the actors’ association. However, she stressed that the position should not be a mere formality but one with real power to effect change.