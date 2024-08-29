ADVERTISEMENT

Mukesh, Saji Cherian should resign: Kodikunnil

Published - August 29, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KOLLAM

MP inaugurates protest organised by DCC at Chinnakada demanding the MLA’s resignation

The Hindu Bureau

Though a rape case has been registered against M. Mukesh, MLA, he is not resigning as per the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has said.

He was inaugurating a protest organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) at Chinnakada on Thursday, demanding that the MLA submit his resignation and that the government file cases against all accused as per the recommendations of the K. Hema Committee report. “Despite the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Opposition and the public demanding his resignation, the Chief Minister and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have opted to protect Mr. Mukesh, proving that they are with the perpetrators, and not the survivors,” he said.

‘A disgrace’

Mr. Suresh added that Culture Minister Saji Cherian, who “hid” the report for four and a half years, was a disgrace to Kerala and he should show the decency to step down. District Congress Committee (DCC) president P. Rajendraprasad presided over the function while congress leaders Bindu Krishna and Sooranadu Rajasekharan and KPCC general secretary A.M. Naseer were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US