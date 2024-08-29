GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mukesh, Saji Cherian should resign: Kodikunnil

MP inaugurates protest organised by DCC at Chinnakada demanding the MLA’s resignation

Published - August 29, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Though a rape case has been registered against M. Mukesh, MLA, he is not resigning as per the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has said.

He was inaugurating a protest organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) at Chinnakada on Thursday, demanding that the MLA submit his resignation and that the government file cases against all accused as per the recommendations of the K. Hema Committee report. “Despite the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Opposition and the public demanding his resignation, the Chief Minister and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have opted to protect Mr. Mukesh, proving that they are with the perpetrators, and not the survivors,” he said.

‘A disgrace’

Mr. Suresh added that Culture Minister Saji Cherian, who “hid” the report for four and a half years, was a disgrace to Kerala and he should show the decency to step down. District Congress Committee (DCC) president P. Rajendraprasad presided over the function while congress leaders Bindu Krishna and Sooranadu Rajasekharan and KPCC general secretary A.M. Naseer were present.

