Mukesh files papers in Kollam

March 28, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

Left Democratic Front candidate M. Mukesh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) filed his nomination papers before District Collector and Returning Officer N. Devidas here on Thursday.

He submitted the papers at 11 a.m. accompanied by LDF leaders, including Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, M. Naushad, MLA, and P.S. Supal, MLA.

“I have submitted my nomination as the candidate of the Left Democratic Front with great excitement and joy. Election is about a month away and on this occasion I am requesting all our supporters, activists, and friends to sincerely strive for our victory. We have no doubts about anything. There is no confusion or doubt,” said the candidate after filing nomination.

Former Ministers J. Mercykutty Amma, K. Raju, and LDF mandalam committee convener K. Varadarajan were present.

