Mukesh, Edavela Babu get pre-arrest bail

Two junior women actors had complained in separate petitions that Mr. Mukesh and Mr. Babu had raped them and outraged their modesty a few years ago

Updated - September 05, 2024 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor-legislator Mukesh. Special Arrangement

Actor-legislator Mukesh. Special Arrangement

Actor-legislator Mukesh and Edavela Babu, former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, who were arraigned as accused in rape cases, were given pre-arrest bail on Thursday.

The petition of V.S. Chandrasekharan, former president of the Lawyers Congress, was posted for Saturday as the prosecution informed the court that it had some materials that could influence the adjudication of the case by the court. Mr. Chandrasekharan has been accused of rape and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Honey M. Varghese, District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, issued the order on Thursday.

Two junior women actors had complained in separate petitions that Mr. Mukesh and Mr. Babu had raped them and outraged their modesty a few years ago. The cases are being investigated by the Special Investigation Team formed by the State government to probe the allegations.

Published - September 05, 2024 08:52 pm IST

