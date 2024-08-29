GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mukesh among five booked by Kochi City police on petitions filed by woman actor

All the cases n connection with sexual harassment allegations will be handed over to SIT for investigation

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:25 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 09:05 am IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen
File photo of actor-legislator M. Mukesh

File photo of actor-legislator M. Mukesh | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Kochi City police have registered five cases, including against actor-legislator M. Mukesh for rape, in four different police stations in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by a woman actor against seven persons in the wake of the Hema Committee report.

The First Information Report (FIR) against Mukesh has been registered by the Maradu police under IPC Sections 376 (rape), which is a non-bailable offence, Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman by word, sound, gesture or object).

Justice Hema Committee report: A timeline of events so far

All the cases will be handed over to SIT for investigation

Actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A) Edavela Babu has also been booked for the same charges by the Ernakulam Town North Police. V.S. Chandrasekharan, who stepped down as the KPCC legal aid cell chairman and president of the Lawyers’ Congress state committee, has been booked by the Central police under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Actor and former office bearer of A.M.M.A. Maniyanpillai Raju and Production Controller Noble have been booked under IPC Sections 354 and 509 by the Fort Kochi and Ernakulam Town North police respectively.

Beleaguered CPI(M) legislator comes under more duress from Opposition parties

All the five accused were among the seven named by the actor in as many petitions filed by the woman actor with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG Ajeetha Begum for probing the sexual harassment cases on Tuesday. Following this, a team of SIT led by Ms. Begum recorded the statement of the petitioner at her apartment lasting many hours on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

The clamour for the resignation of CPI(M) MLA Mukesh is likely to turn shriller with the registration of the FIR. Already, women social activists affiliated with the Left have also demanded his resignation.

