Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Guruvayur temple 

Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani visited Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Saturday.

Devaswom Chairman V.K. Vijayan and management committee members welcomed Mr. Ambani, who reached the temple around 5 p.m.

He contributed ₹1.51 crore to the Annadanam (feast for devotees) fund of the temple. He spent around 20 minutes at the temple.

Mr. Ambani promised to consider favourably a request by the Devaswom chairman to support a multi-specialty hospital at Guruvayur.