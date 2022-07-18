Mujahid Students’ Movement seeks to revoke hike in B.Ed fees
The Mujahid Students’ Movement has sought to revoke the reported hike in fees for B.Ed courses. A release said on Monday that the fees for students admitted in the merit category had been raised to ₹45,000 and those in the management category to ₹60,000. This would lead at least some students to drop out of the course, the release added.
