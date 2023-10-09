ADVERTISEMENT

Mujahid Students Movement condemns media raids

October 09, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mujahid leader C.A. Saeed Farooqui announcing the Little Lights kids gathering programme to be held ahead of the 10th Mujahid conference at Manjeri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Mujahid Students Movement (MSM) condemned the Union government’s moves stifling media freedom in the country. The MSM State council meeting held at Manjeri on Sunday said the politics that intimidated those in the opposition through raids and incarceration should never be supported.

Describing NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha’s arrest as the latest in a series of raids on the media, the MSM said the country was going through a phase of undeclared emergency where the ruling party wants one country, one leader, one election, and one voice. “There should be a concerted voice against this move,” said the MSM.

Children’s gatherings titled Little Lights are being planned in 500 centres across the State in October and November ahead of the 10th Mujahid conference. Mujahid leader C.A. Saeed Farooqui inaugurated the Little Lights kids gathering programme.

MSM leader Nufail Tirurangadi presided over the function. MSM general secretary Adil Naseef, treasurer Jasin Najeeb, and committee members Samah Farooqui, Lukman Pothukallu, and Nadeer Kadavathur spoke.

