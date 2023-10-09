Mujahid Students Movement condemns media raids

October 09, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Mujahid Students Movement (MSM) condemned the Union government’s moves stifling media freedom in the country. The MSM State council meeting held at Manjeri on Sunday said the politics that intimidated those in the opposition through raids and incarceration should never be supported.

Describing NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha’s arrest as the latest in a series of raids on the media, the MSM said the country was going through a phase of undeclared emergency where the ruling party wants one country, one leader, one election, and one voice. “There should be a concerted voice against this move,” said the MSM.

Children’s gatherings titled Little Lights are being planned in 500 centres across the State in October and November ahead of the 10th Mujahid conference. Mujahid leader C.A. Saeed Farooqui inaugurated the Little Lights kids gathering programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSM leader Nufail Tirurangadi presided over the function. MSM general secretary Adil Naseef, treasurer Jasin Najeeb, and committee members Samah Farooqui, Lukman Pothukallu, and Nadeer Kadavathur spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.