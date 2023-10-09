HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mujahid Students Movement condemns media raids

October 09, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mujahid leader C.A. Saeed Farooqui announcing the Little Lights kids gathering programme to be held ahead of the 10th Mujahid conference at Manjeri on Sunday.

Mujahid leader C.A. Saeed Farooqui announcing the Little Lights kids gathering programme to be held ahead of the 10th Mujahid conference at Manjeri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Mujahid Students Movement (MSM) condemned the Union government’s moves stifling media freedom in the country. The MSM State council meeting held at Manjeri on Sunday said the politics that intimidated those in the opposition through raids and incarceration should never be supported.

Describing NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha’s arrest as the latest in a series of raids on the media, the MSM said the country was going through a phase of undeclared emergency where the ruling party wants one country, one leader, one election, and one voice. “There should be a concerted voice against this move,” said the MSM.

Children’s gatherings titled Little Lights are being planned in 500 centres across the State in October and November ahead of the 10th Mujahid conference. Mujahid leader C.A. Saeed Farooqui inaugurated the Little Lights kids gathering programme.

MSM leader Nufail Tirurangadi presided over the function. MSM general secretary Adil Naseef, treasurer Jasin Najeeb, and committee members Samah Farooqui, Lukman Pothukallu, and Nadeer Kadavathur spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.