Mujahid meet cautions against attempts to divide society

February 16, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A session on communal harmony held on the second day of the 10th Mujahid State conference at Karipur on Friday cautioned people against those attempting to divide society on communal lines. The meeting called upon people to stand united against forces that destroy religious harmony in the country.

“India is known for its diversity. India means different religions and different communities. These differences bring unity to Indians. But today, deliberate attempts are being made to destroy this unity. In Kerala too these divisive moves are visible today. We should stand united against any attempt to divide the society.”

Inaugurating the session, N. Shamsuddin, MLA, said attempts were being made to convert Kerala into a communally turbid State. “A community was hunted down for a long period in the name of fictitious ‘love jihad’. Finally, the Supreme Court had to say that there was no such thing in Kerala as ‘love jihad’. Then the hunt continued in the name of ‘halal’. Even the most innocuous things are being used to create divide in society. In the name of ‘hijab’, attempts are being made to divide. We should all try hard not to lose those good days when we celebrated festivals such as Onam, Vishu, Id, and Christmas together,” said Mr. Shamsuddin.

P.P. Khalid introduced the subject. Shamsuddin Palakkode presided over the function. Prohibition leader Iyyacheri Kunhikrishnan was felicitated at the function. Swami Gururatnam Jnana Tapaswi, N.P. Hafiz Mohammed, Vincent Arakkal, P. Surendran, Ali Pathanapuram, and P. Sukumaran spoke. Salim Karunagapalli proposed the vote of thanks.

