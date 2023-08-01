Muhsin, 14 others quit CPI Palakkad district council

August 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Fifteen members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) district council, including Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, quit on Tuesday protesting against the party district leadership’s move against Mr. Muhsin. He was earlier demoted from the party district executive committee to the district council on charges of creating dissidence.

Mr. Muhsin quit the district council by raising serious allegations against the district leadership, including secretary. Those who quit along with Mr. Muhsin are from Pattambi, Kuzhalmannam, Mannarkkad, Malampuzha and Sreekrishnapuram areas.

A section of CPI leaders, in their complaint to the State leadership, blamed the State leadership for blindly accepting all the decisions of the district leadership. They also accused the leadership of delaying actions in serious matters, and of not hearing the side of complainants in spite of providing proof. They also accused the district leadership of behaving vindictively against those who raise complaints.

They warned that there would be more resignations from the party forums if there is no immediate action.

The district leadership, however, viewed the resignation as a drama by a few persons to pressurise the leaders. District secretary K.P. Suresh Raj said here that he was not ready to answer rumours and speculations.

He said none had officially informed the party of their decision to quit. He said he had communicated everything to the State leadership.

A three-member commission appointed by the party had found that some leaders, including Mr. Muhsin, were engaged in divisive acts during the party district conference. Mr. Muhsin was demoted from the district executive to the district council on the basis of the commission report. Apart from Mr. Muhsin, Pattambi constituency secretary Subhash and district committee member Kodiyil Ramakrishnan were demoted to branch committee, sparking protests from a section within the party.

