ADVERTISEMENT

Muhassin holds youth summit to convert Pattambi into ‘learning constituency’

Published - October 14, 2024 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Summit a major first step towards transforming Pattambi into knowledge-driven constituency with focus on skill development, education, and innovation, the MLA says

The Hindu Bureau

Muhammed Muhassin, MLA, addressing a youth summit at Pattambi on Sunday.

Muhammed Muhassin, MLA of Pattambi, organised a youth summit on Sunday as part of a project aimed at transforming Pattambi into a ‘learning constituency’. Mr. Muhassin said that the summit was meant to inspire and empower the youth by not only offering them access to new educational opportunities, but also providing them a platform for their voices to be heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The summit, he said, was a major first step towards transforming Pattambi into a knowledge-driven constituency with focus on skill development, education, and innovation.

Participants in the summit included students, professionals, and entrepreneurs from Pattambi municipality and the grama panchayats of Koppam, Kulukkallur, Muthuthala, Ongallur, Thiruvegappura, Vallapuzha and Vilayur. Several proposals came up for discussion at the summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mr. Muhassin inaugurated the youth summit, Pattambi Municipal Chairperson O. Lakshmikutty presided over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ashif K.P., academic head of PM Institute of Civil Services Examinations, Farook College; Ajith Kaliyath, Urban Chair professor at Kerala Institute of Local Administration; Anas M.K., scholar from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit; B. Shanmugasundaram, professor of agricultural extension at Kerala Agricultural University; Varsha V., head of Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP) centre head, Chathannur; Ali Akbar Kamil, academic coordinator of Eram Skills Academy, Kunnamkulam; Anfal M., assistant professor at Sreenarayana Guru Open University; and Vinod M.V., executive assistant at State Council for Open and Lifelong Education (SCOLE) Kerala, spoke.

Mohammad Ashraf M.K. from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit welcomed the gathering. Programme coordinator Mohammed Rafeeq proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US