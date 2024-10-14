Muhassin holds youth summit to convert Pattambi into ‘learning constituency’

Muhammed Muhassin, MLA of Pattambi, organised a youth summit on Sunday as part of a project aimed at transforming Pattambi into a ‘learning constituency’. Mr. Muhassin said that the summit was meant to inspire and empower the youth by not only offering them access to new educational opportunities, but also providing them a platform for their voices to be heard.

The summit, he said, was a major first step towards transforming Pattambi into a knowledge-driven constituency with focus on skill development, education, and innovation.

Participants in the summit included students, professionals, and entrepreneurs from Pattambi municipality and the grama panchayats of Koppam, Kulukkallur, Muthuthala, Ongallur, Thiruvegappura, Vallapuzha and Vilayur. Several proposals came up for discussion at the summit.

When Mr. Muhassin inaugurated the youth summit, Pattambi Municipal Chairperson O. Lakshmikutty presided over the function.

Ashif K.P., academic head of PM Institute of Civil Services Examinations, Farook College; Ajith Kaliyath, Urban Chair professor at Kerala Institute of Local Administration; Anas M.K., scholar from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit; B. Shanmugasundaram, professor of agricultural extension at Kerala Agricultural University; Varsha V., head of Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP) centre head, Chathannur; Ali Akbar Kamil, academic coordinator of Eram Skills Academy, Kunnamkulam; Anfal M., assistant professor at Sreenarayana Guru Open University; and Vinod M.V., executive assistant at State Council for Open and Lifelong Education (SCOLE) Kerala, spoke.

Mohammad Ashraf M.K. from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit welcomed the gathering. Programme coordinator Mohammed Rafeeq proposed a vote of thanks.