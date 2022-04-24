Mugging: two youth arrested

Two youth suspected to be part of a gang of muggers were arrested by the police on Saturday.

The Kadakkavur police identified the accused as Vishnu, 25, of Parayadi, near Chirayinkeezhu, and Akhil, alias Achu, 23, of Kavalayoor, near Manamboor.

They were arrested in connection with the mugging of Joy of Parayadi when he was returning home from work on Thursday night. Joy who was robbed of money and mobile phone at Parayadi is currently in hospital.

The two men were wanted in connection with an assault on one Raju of Nilakkamukku, the police said, adding the gang would roam around on motorbikes at night and rob pedestrians.