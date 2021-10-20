Mueen Ali appears before ED

Sayed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, son of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED)officials in Kochi on Wednesday in connection with the agency probe into the allegations of money laundering using Chandrika daily, the mouthpiece of the IUML.

The ED launched a probe after complaints that ₹10 crore, which was suspected to be part of the kickbacks related to the Palarivattom flyover corruption, was laundered by using the accounts of the daily.

Mr. Mueen had earlier raised a volley of allegations, including financial misappropriation, against IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty and held him responsible for the financial crisis the newspaper was facing. He had also alleged that Mr. Kunhalikutty was responsible for the deterioration of the health of his father, who too was interrogated by the ED. However, the other family members had distanced themselves from the allegations of Mr. Mueen.