A mudslip took place on Saturday (August 31, 2024) just above Punchirimattam here which was the epicentre of the July 30 landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala.

The district administration said that it has warned those engaged in search operations and other work in that area to exercise caution.

Over 200 people died and 78 are still missing in the landslides that hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.