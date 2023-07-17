Mud formations in Pampa cast shadow over Aranmula water regatta

July 17, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

With just days left for the Onam festivities at the Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple to begin, the delay in clearing the mud banks formed along the 1.5-km-long stretch of the Pampa in Aranmula has cast a shadow over the annual water regatta this year.

The annual water carnival, which marks the anniversary of the idol installation at the centuries old temple here, is regarded as the oldest event of its kind in the State.

In a meeting held the other day, the Palliyoada Seva Sanghom (PSS)—an apex body of 52 palliyodams (snakeboats) participating in the event—pointed out that the delay in removing the mud banks posed a serious threat to the free movement of palliyodams. With no action forthcoming, the organisation will be pressing the case during a meeting convened by the Aramula legislator and Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday.

“The river stretch, right from the Anjilimoodu bridge to the starting point at Parappuzha Kadavu, will have to be cleared of these formations for the annual regatta to take place this year. The mud banks, meanwhile, have also blocked the entry of at least two palliyodams—Laha Idayaranmula and Idayaranmula Kizhakku—to the Pampa this time,’’ said Suresh Venpala, vice-president of the organisation.

Though the issue had been taken up with the Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at least three months ago, no follow-up actions were initiated thus far. “With just one-and-half months left for the boat race to be held on September 2 and the monsoon to intensify further, the task is going to become even harder,’’ said Parthasarathy R. Pillai, secretary, PSS.

Meanwhile, the Major Irrigation Department has pressed into service a team for scooping the mud accumulated close to the riverbank near the temple ghats and in the vicinity of Sathrakkdavu, finishing point of the snake boat race. The project, initiated in view of a court direction in this regard, aims to facilitate landing of the Palliyodams at the temple ghats for attending the Vallasadya.

“The scope of work includes removing the silt accumulated along the temple ghats and it is slated to be completed in another couple of days. We are yet to receive any directions with regard to clearing the entire river stretch,” said an official with the Major Irrigation Department.