Mud fest to promote Monsoon tourism in Wayanad

The Tourism department in association with Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council is organising a Mud fest in various parts of the district from July 6 to July 14 to promote monsoon tourism.

Various events such as mud football, mud kabaddi, mud volleyball, mud hand wrestling, monsoon trekking, monsoon cricket, monsoon cycling, and monsoon marathonwould be organised in connection with the eight-day programme, organisers said in a release here.

While the events in Mananthavady taluk would be held on a rice field adjacent to the Sree Bhagavati temple at Valliyuurkavu, the events in Sulthan Bathery and Vythiri taluks would be held at Sulthan Bathery and Kakkavayal respectively. For details, contact the phone number: 9847884242.

