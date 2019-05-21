Much at stake for fronts

With the results of the Lok Sabha elections barely 24 hours away, voters in Kerala appear to have braced themselves for answers to far-reaching political questions that had dominated the electoral debate in one of the most polarising campaigns the State had witnessed in recent times.

Leaders of opposing political fronts claim that they would be able to discern the bellwether of Kerala’s voting behaviour in the first few hours of the counting, which would commence at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Aggressive television news programming in the run-up to the counting day has focussed public attention on dead heat races, star candidates, political heavyweights, purported undercurrents and possible cross-voting.

The unorthodox character of the high-voltage campaigning and the emotive nature of the issues at stake had upped the polling percentage and given a sharp edge to the electoral battle.

Legislators in fray

Much is at risk for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) which had fielded incumbent legislators in six constituencies and campaigned hard with an almost singular focus on secularism, inclusive development and gender equality.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) workers feel that Rahul Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad is a game changer that has revitalised the party’s prospects in Kerala.

The BJP appears confident that the purported discontent over the government’s alleged mishandling of the Sabarimala issue would propel the party to victory in at least two Lok Sabha segments. A win for the BJP in Kerala would indicate a sharp swerve in society to the right of the political field and a possible loss at the hustings a victory for moderate political views that have dominated the electoral debate in Kerala traditionally.

The political commentariat focus their attention on the electoral prospects of Sashi Tharoor, MP, of the Congress, Suresh Gopi, MP, of the BJP and Innocent, MP, and Veena George, MLA.

The clash of political veterans in north Kerala, particularly between P. Jayarajan of the CPI(M) and K. Muraleedharan of the Congress, has fuelled vigorous wagering among voters.

Election officials would count postal ballots first. They expect to declare all results by late evening.