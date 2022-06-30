MTech in advanced polymeric materials
The International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has invited applications for its MTech programme in Advanced Polymeric Materials.
The four-semester course also encompass research projects with scholarships and the students may also get the chance to pursue projects with fellowship from Australia, Japan and Europe.
Candidates who have a BE/BTech degree in Chemical, Polymer, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Nanotechnology or MSc in Physics, Chemistry, Polymer Science, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology can apply.
Interested candidates may e-mail their application with detailed resume and copies of certificates to materials@mgu.ac.in by July 20. For more details, contact 82810 82083.
