MALAPPURAM

05 March 2021 00:01 IST

Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair released the web edition of Rasmi Chalachitra Vartha brought out by the Rasmi Film

Society here on Thursday. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu, presiding over the function, said that the new edition focused on global survival. Secretary Anil Kurupan and treasurer V.M. Suresh Kumar spoke.

