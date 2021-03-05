Kerala

MT releases ‘Rasmi Chalachitra Vartha’

Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair released the web edition of Rasmi Chalachitra Vartha brought out by the Rasmi Film

Society here on Thursday. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu, presiding over the function, said that the new edition focused on global survival. Secretary Anil Kurupan and treasurer V.M. Suresh Kumar spoke.

