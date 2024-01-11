MT releases Innu annual issue

January 11, 2024 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair released the 43rd annual issue of the Innu inland magazine at a function held at Thunchanparamba, Tirur, on Wednesday.

Innu is a Malayalam inland capsule magazine edited by poet Manambur Rajanbabu being published every month from 1981. It has found place in the Limca Book of Record for being a capsule magazine for the longest publication without any break.

Writer P.K. Gopi received the first copy of the 43rd annual issue from Mr. Nair. K. Sreekumar presided over the function. Critic M.M. Basheer felicitated Mr. Rajanbabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.