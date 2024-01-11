ADVERTISEMENT

MT releases Innu annual issue

January 11, 2024 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

M.T. Vasudevan Nair releasing the Innu annual issue by giving a copy to P.K. Gopi (right) at Thunchanparamba, Tirur, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair released the 43rd annual issue of the Innu inland magazine at a function held at Thunchanparamba, Tirur, on Wednesday.

Innu is a Malayalam inland capsule magazine edited by poet Manambur Rajanbabu being published every month from 1981. It has found place in the Limca Book of Record for being a capsule magazine for the longest publication without any break.

Writer P.K. Gopi received the first copy of the 43rd annual issue from Mr. Nair. K. Sreekumar presided over the function. Critic M.M. Basheer felicitated Mr. Rajanbabu.

