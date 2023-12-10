‘MT, Madhu @ 90’ exhibition begins at Tagore theatre

December 10, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

‘MT, Madhu @ 90,’ a photo exhibition on writer M. T. Vasudevan Nair and actor Madhu, who turned 90 this year, opened at the Tagore theatre as part of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Lyricist and director Sreekumaran Thampi inaugurated the exhibition, which offers valuable glimpses into the lives and careers of the two men.

Mr. Thampi, who has collaborated with Mr. Madhu in 11 films, described him as someone who defied the prevailing stereotypes in Malayalam cinema.

Mr. Thampi expressed the belief that MT deserves international acclaim for his contributions.

This year, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy had organised a special screening of the remastered edition of Olavum Theeravum at Thunchan Memorial Trust and Research Centre, Tirur.

During the event, Mr. Madhu had reminisced about his enduring friendship and connection with MT. The photo exhibition serves as a visual salute of this profound relationship, a statement said.

Chalachithra academy chairman Ranjith, secretary C. Ajoy, photographer and curator of the exhibition R. Gopalakrishnan, Bose Krishnamachaari, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) managing director Abdul Malik, IFFK festival curator Golda Sellam, Mr. Madhu’s daughter Uma J. Nair were present.

