HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘MT, Madhu @ 90’ exhibition begins at Tagore theatre

December 10, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘MT, Madhu @ 90,’ a photo exhibition on writer M. T. Vasudevan Nair and actor Madhu, who turned 90 this year, opened at the Tagore theatre as part of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Lyricist and director Sreekumaran Thampi inaugurated the exhibition, which offers valuable glimpses into the lives and careers of the two men.

Mr. Thampi, who has collaborated with Mr. Madhu in 11 films, described him as someone who defied the prevailing stereotypes in Malayalam cinema.

Mr. Thampi expressed the belief that MT deserves international acclaim for his contributions.

This year, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy had organised a special screening of the remastered edition of Olavum Theeravum at Thunchan Memorial Trust and Research Centre, Tirur.

During the event, Mr. Madhu had reminisced about his enduring friendship and connection with MT. The photo exhibition serves as a visual salute of this profound relationship, a statement said.

Chalachithra academy chairman Ranjith, secretary C. Ajoy, photographer and curator of the exhibition R. Gopalakrishnan, Bose Krishnamachaari, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) managing director Abdul Malik, IFFK festival curator Golda Sellam, Mr. Madhu’s daughter Uma J. Nair were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.