MT gifts Rahul a pen; Congress leader says it is a treasure to cherish forever

‘Honoured to meet the legend of modern Malayalam literature’

July 26, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair gifting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a pen when they met at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Wednesday.

Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair gifting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a pen when they met at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Wednesday. Both had a lively chat for a brief while. Both were undergoing treatment at Arya Vaidya Sala.

Expressing happiness at the meeting with MT, Mr. Gandhi wrote on Facebook that he had been “honoured to meet the legend of modern Malayalam literature.”

MT gifted Mr. Gandhi a pen, which the latter said he would cherish forever as a treasure. “Received a pen from him [MT], which is a treasure that I shall cherish forever,” Mr. Gandhi wrote.

“At 90 years, the Renaissance man’s extraordinary prowess shone bright in his eyes, endearing and inspiring – an example for all to be the best at what they do,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi has been undergoing treatment at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala since Friday last. A team of doctors led by Arya Vaidya Sala chief physician P. Madhanvankutty Varier and additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan have been attending to him. Arya Vaidya Sala officials said Mr. Gandhi was exceptionally cheerful and would remain under treatment for a few more days.

