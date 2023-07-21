ADVERTISEMENT

MT Film Fest in Malappuram on Sunday

July 21, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rasmi Film Society here will conduct a film festival in honour of Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair on Sunday. The MT Film Fest will be in celebration of the Malayalam writer’s 90th birthday.

Writer K. Sreekumar will inaugurate the festival at the Malappuram Press Club at 10 a.m. MT’s films including Nirmalyam and Iruttinte Athmavu will be screened.

Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided over a meeting held here on Friday. The meeting expressed grief at the death of Artist Namboodiri, Oommen Chandy, Achani Ravi, Milan Kundera, and Derek Malcolm.

Society secretary Anil Kuruppan presented a report. Haneef Rajaji, A. Babu, N.V. Mohammedali, and Babu Shanmughadas spoke.

