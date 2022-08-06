Kerala

MSTM college commemorates Shihab Thangal

P.M.A. Gafoor leads a session commemorating Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal at MSTM. Arts and Science College, Poopalam, Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN
Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM August 06, 2022 22:43 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:43 IST

MSTM Arts and Science College at Poopalam near Perinthalmanna commemorated Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal by organising a motivation session for the students on Friday.

Leading the session, motivational speaker P.M.A. Gafoor asked the students to imbibe such qualities as forbearance, forgiveness, and mercy as shown by Shihab Thangal 13 years ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Thangal always stood for secular values, and gave utmost importance to education for the development of the society,” Mr. Gafoor said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

College principal Safeer Athekkadan presided over the function. A logo of a project named Gear Up was released at the function. P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, delivered the keynote address.

Vice principal Fasalurahman, IQAC coordinator Zainul Abideen, Usman Thamarath, and K.T. Ummer spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...