MSTM college commemorates Shihab Thangal

Motivation session for students organised

MSTM Arts and Science College at Poopalam near Perinthalmanna commemorated Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal by organising a motivation session for the students on Friday.

Leading the session, motivational speaker P.M.A. Gafoor asked the students to imbibe such qualities as forbearance, forgiveness, and mercy as shown by Shihab Thangal 13 years ago.

“Thangal always stood for secular values, and gave utmost importance to education for the development of the society,” Mr. Gafoor said.

College principal Safeer Athekkadan presided over the function. A logo of a project named Gear Up was released at the function. P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, delivered the keynote address.

Vice principal Fasalurahman, IQAC coordinator Zainul Abideen, Usman Thamarath, and K.T. Ummer spoke.