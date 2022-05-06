MSSRF project to enhance coconut farmers’ income in Kuttanad

The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has joined hands with the SAARC Development Fund (SDF) to launch an ambitious project to boost farm income in Kuttanad by helping farmers make value-added products from coconut.

Officials of the MSSRF say a Joint Liability Group (JLG) comprising farmers has been constituted for the purpose. The value-added products made from coconuts procured solely from the below sea-level region are expected to hit the market under the brand name ‘Kera Saras’ in October this year.

“It is a model project funded by the SDF to promote coconut farmers in Kuttanad. A wide range of value-added products such as coconut oil, virgin oil, coconut milk, powder, coconut water, and coir geotextiles, to name a few, can be made from it. The JLG will begin with producing coconut oil and virgin oil before launching other products. The project will ensure higher income for farmers, increased employment, and a rise in coconut production in Kuttanad, while consumers will get the best products made in the below sea-level region,” says Jibin Thomas, coordinator, MSSRF, Kuttanad centre.

Along with paddy, coconut is an integral part of the agricultural system in Kuttanad. According to a report prepared by the MSSRF in 2007, rice and coconut contribute to about 80% of agricultural income in Kuttanad. The area occupied by paddy and coconut is 38% and 45% of the cropped area respectively. That said, coconut growers nowadays are finding the going tough due to the declining yield and price of coconut.

As part of the project, the MSSRF is providing support in the form of technology, machinery, training, infrastructure, and market backup to the members of the JLG. The production unit being constructed at Pulinkunnu in Kuttanad will be ready in two months. “Value-addition is the best way to increase the income of coconut farmers. As the next step, the JLG, which currently has 50 members, will be expanded to make it a big venture. This hopefully with the financial assistance of the Union and State governments,” Mr. Thomas says.

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, CPCRI Regional Station, Kayamkulam, Kerala Agricultural University, and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, are also contributing to the project in the form of imparting training, technical expertise, and so on.

The SDF, established in 2005, is the umbrella financial institution of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).