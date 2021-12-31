MSP for copra increased for 2022

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 December 2021 19:39 IST

The minimum support price (MSP) for fair average quality (FAQ) milling copra has been increased to ₹10,590 a quintal for the 2022 season from ₹10,335, the Coconut Development Board (CDB) has said.

The MSP for ball copra has been hiked to ₹11,000 a quintal for the 2022 season from ₹10,600 in 2021. The revision is based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). It has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The revised prices ensured a return of 51.85% for milling copra and 57.73% for ball copra over the all-India weighted average cost of production, CDB said.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation will continue to act as the central nodal agencies for undertaking price support operations at MSP in the coconut-growing States, the CDB said.