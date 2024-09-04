MSMEs’ have pivotal role in the State’s industrial environment: Minister

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector that requires minimal land compared to big-ticket industrial projects has a pivotal role in the State’s industrial environment, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State-level rollout workshop on the World Bank-supported Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme being implemented by the Union Ministry of MSME for scaling up MSMEs across the country. The grant from the Centre as part of the RAMP project will be utilised to further strengthen the MSME ecosystem. Kerala provides immense scope and a conducive environment for environment-friendly MSMEs. he said.

Mr.Rajeeve said that the MSME sector will be given prominence in precursor events like roundtable meetings and roadshows planned ahead of the Global Investment Summit to be organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce in Kochi in February 2025. Around 2.75 lakh MSMEs have been set up in the State under the entreprenurship year programme of the State government.

S.Harikishore, Director, Department of Industries and Commerce and MD, KSIDC, said the RAMP project will help the State’s MSME sector flourish further, besides developing skill sets in various sectors.

The RAMP aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the States, with impact enhancement of existing schemes. The programme envisages fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, and incubating new business and entrepreneurship by developing quality standards, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, deploying technological tools, and Industry 4.0 to make MSMEs competitive and self-reliant.

