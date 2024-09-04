ADVERTISEMENT

MSMEs’ have pivotal role in the State’s industrial environment: Minister

Published - September 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector that requires minimal land compared to big-ticket industrial projects has a pivotal role in the State’s industrial environment, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating the State-level rollout workshop on the World Bank-supported Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme being implemented by the Union Ministry of MSME for scaling up MSMEs across the country. The grant from the Centre as part of the RAMP project will be utilised to further strengthen the MSME ecosystem. Kerala provides immense scope and a conducive environment for environment-friendly MSMEs. he said.

Mr.Rajeeve said that the MSME sector will be given prominence in precursor events like roundtable meetings and roadshows planned ahead of the Global Investment Summit to be organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce in Kochi in February 2025. Around 2.75 lakh MSMEs have been set up in the State under the entreprenurship year programme of the State government.

S.Harikishore, Director, Department of Industries and Commerce and MD, KSIDC, said the RAMP project will help the State’s MSME sector flourish further, besides developing skill sets in various sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The RAMP aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the States, with impact enhancement of existing schemes. The programme envisages fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, and incubating new business and entrepreneurship by developing quality standards, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, deploying technological tools, and Industry 4.0 to make MSMEs competitive and self-reliant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US