GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSMEs’ have pivotal role in the State’s industrial environment: Minister

Published - September 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector that requires minimal land compared to big-ticket industrial projects has a pivotal role in the State’s industrial environment, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State-level rollout workshop on the World Bank-supported Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme being implemented by the Union Ministry of MSME for scaling up MSMEs across the country. The grant from the Centre as part of the RAMP project will be utilised to further strengthen the MSME ecosystem. Kerala provides immense scope and a conducive environment for environment-friendly MSMEs. he said.

Mr.Rajeeve said that the MSME sector will be given prominence in precursor events like roundtable meetings and roadshows planned ahead of the Global Investment Summit to be organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce in Kochi in February 2025. Around 2.75 lakh MSMEs have been set up in the State under the entreprenurship year programme of the State government.

S.Harikishore, Director, Department of Industries and Commerce and MD, KSIDC, said the RAMP project will help the State’s MSME sector flourish further, besides developing skill sets in various sectors.

The RAMP aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the States, with impact enhancement of existing schemes. The programme envisages fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, and incubating new business and entrepreneurship by developing quality standards, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, deploying technological tools, and Industry 4.0 to make MSMEs competitive and self-reliant.

Published - September 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.