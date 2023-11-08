MSME facilitation rules amendment enables enterprises to start operations immediately with temporary building number

November 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Temporary building numbers will be provided for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with investments up to ₹50 crore to avoid delays in starting operations. The government made the required amendments in the Kerala Micro Small Medium Enterprises Facilitation Rules, 2020, as per which the number recorded in the acknowledge certificate received while submitting an application through the Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (K-SWIFT) platform for starting industrial enterprises will be treated as a temporary building number.

Industries Minister P.Rajeeve said that the amendment will further improve the investment-friendly environment in the State. A provision already exists as per which enterprises with K-SWIFT’s acknowledgment certificate can operate for up to three years without any other approval. The necessary permissions need to be obtained within six months after the lapsing of the three years period. But as the building number is required for some purposes including for getting a loan, the provision is made through the amendment to allow temporary building number through K-SWIFT.

The amendment was made as per the recommendations of the K.C. Sunny Committee appointed by the government to reform outdated industrial laws. The Industries department had held consultations with the Local Self Government Department regarding the recommendations. The permanent building number needs to be obtained only within three years. Entrepreneurs making investments above ₹50 lakh are now being given an integrated license within seven days of submission of applications with all the necessary documents.

Mr.Rajeeve said that the grievance redressal system for entrepreneurs is working efficiently. Through this mechanism, a decision on complaints regarding the starting or running of MSMEs should be taken within 30 minutes and the decision has to be implemented within 15 days. Fines will be imposed on officials who fail to take action within the stipulated time.