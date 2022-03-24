MSME Clinic set up to help entrepreneurs

Help with issues such as licensing, marketing, financing

Entrepreneurs in the State can now look forward to hassle-free operation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the introduction of a new facility by the Industries department. The MSME Clinic is designed to aid the MSMEs that face difficulties with licensing, marketing, financing, exporting, banking, GST, and technology.

Around 160 subject matter experts from various fields have been empanelled for the mission. “The MSME aims at providing solutions as soon as issues arise. It is hoped that this will assist entrepreneurs resolve their difficulties,” the Minister said during his inaugural address on Thursday.

S. Harikishore, Director, Industries and Commerce, presided over the inaugural function. Representatives from CII, FICCI and KSSIA, officials from the Industries Department and subject experts participated.