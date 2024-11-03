MSME borrowers’ plea to banks

The National MSME Borrowers Association has called for strict enforcement of the 2015 notification from the Centre, which bars banks from classifying Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) loan accounts as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or initiating recovery actions without first establishing a committee for resolving stressed assets.

The office bearers of the association at a press conference held on Saturday (November 2) here said that MSMEs made up 90% of the country’s entrepreneurs. They added that extending the benefits of the notification would eliminate the need for recovery actions.

The Centre had mandated that banks and financial institutions should extend credit facilities to MSMEs even without collateral. Similarly, buyers who delay payments to MSMEs are required to pay interest at three times the bank rate. However, these measures remain only on paper.

They said that despite the Supreme Court’s authoritative ruling against classifying MSME loan accounts as NPA without due procedure, MSMEs still face threats of asset dispossession due to banks’ reluctance to implement the Court’s judgment, favouring the interests of Asset Reconstruction Companies.