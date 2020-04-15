MSME awaits State’s take on reopening

Though the Union government has allowed micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) to start operations in rural areas from April 20, unit owners in Kerala are keeping their fingers crossed to know the State government take on the issue expected to come in on Thursday.

President of Kerala State Small Industries Association M.A. Khalid said the association had sent a list of units that could be allowed to start operations in the context of the extended lockdown.

The association said those units employing up to 20 persons and ready to adhere to the conditions set by the government should be allowed to reopen.

It also sent a list of industries that could be allowed to reopen if the government was not considering the request. These include the cement-based units making bricks, door frames, hollow bricks and cement-based vessels. The request to allow these units to open is in view of the fact that storing cement over a long period may render the raw material unusable.

Also plywood, match splinter as well as wood-based units could be allowed to reopen so that the raw materials stored ahead of the lockdown could be used. Another area the association wanted operations to be started was printing units, which too had raw materials that would be rendered unusable as the lockdown continued for another three weeks.

The association also sought the government to permit units that make steel and hospital equipment and furniture, as hospitals required these urgently under the present conditions. It also made a plea for wax- and clay-based units to be permitted to be reopened.

Also, products from packaging materials unit and rubber-based units were now in great demand for various reasons across the country. These units, too, could be allowed to reopen, the association added.

Most of the engineering units run with two to four people employed in the units and needed to be financially strengthened. Under these circumstances they could also be allowed to reopen.

Mr. Khalid said though the units might be allowed to reopen, transport of both personnel and raw materials would continue to be a problem with restrictions in place now.